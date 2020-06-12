South Africa

Three injured in Durban flat fire

12 June 2020
Three people suffered injuries after a flat caught fire in central Durban on Friday.
Image: Life Response

Three people were injured after a flat caught alight in central Durban on Friday morning.

The fire broke out above Damjee Centre, at the intersection of Bertha Mkhize and Joseph Ndluli streets.

Leon Fourie, operations manager for Life Response, said paramedics were dispatched at 7.20am to the fire.

“When paramedics arrived they found that a flat on the second floor was fully alight.”

The fire department and police search and rescue teams were also dispatched to the scene.

“A rapid search was done to evacuate the injured from the building.”

Three people were injured and treated on scene by paramedics and then taken to a nearby hospital.

“The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage and will be investigated,” said Fourie.

The fire comes three days after one person was killed and six were injured when a building collapsed at the corner of Dr Yusuf Dadoo and Goonam streets, also in central Durban.

