Uncle who stole nieces' childhood is jailed for life for double rape

Police and the SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the North West have hailed the double life sentence handed by the Klerksdorp regional court to a 28-year-old uncle who raped his two nieces.

Sanco said the sentence was a victory against the scourge of gender-based violence and reaffirmation of children’s rights.

“Such harsh sentences will not only restore the confidence of the public in the criminal justice system but also send an unequivocal message to perpetrators that there is no place in society for those who rob little children of their innocence and betray their trust, particularly in the safety of their homes,” said Sanco provincial chairperson, Paul Sebegoe.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, said this week's sentencing was the culmination of a case opened on New Year's Day in 2019, in Kanana outside Klerksdorp.

“The uncle sent the victims, aged 9 and 11, to buy cigarettes at a nearby shop. When they returned, he took the pair to the bedroom where he raped them.”

He praised the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Nkagisang Motsumi, for the swift arrest of the uncle and the work leading to the successful prosecution. The sentences will run concurrently.

Sebegoe said: “Although the victims suffered psychological and physical trauma that might take a long time to heal, justice was ultimately served. For that, we also commend Motsumi and the prosecution for a job well done.”

He expressed the hope that the sentence will encourage victims to speak out in the knowledge that perpetrators will face the full wrath of the law.

Sebegoe called on “real men to stand up to be counted in united action against gender-based violence and to protect girl-children who are the most vulnerable”.