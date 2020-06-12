Woman burnt with hot water, beaten in row over money

A Mpumalanga woman and her daughter are facing a criminal trial for serious assault after they allegedly threw hot water and used a broom to beat an acquaintance.

The trio had an argument at Bushbuckridge on Sunday, police said in a statement.

The victim, aged 34, went to the house of a 38-year-old woman to collect money she was owed.

An argument between the two ensued after the 38-year-old indicated that she would not repay the money.

“In the midst of the argument, the woman's daughter, 20, is alleged to have gone into the house, boiled water and poured it over the victim. Thereafter, [the mother] unshamefully took a broom stick and allegedly assaulted the woman,” the statement said.

“This continued until the victim was rescued by other people and was rushed to a nearby clinic where she was immediately transferred to hospital due to her serious injuries.”

A case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm is being investigated against the pair. Both were arrested and made a first court appearance at Bushbuckridge on June 10. They were granted free bail until their next court date.

Provincial police commissioner Lt Gen Mondli Zuma was disturbed by the crime.

“It is very shameful, especially when women perpetuate callous acts against each other instead of protecting each other.

“Acts of violence has never brought a sound solution. This situation depicts an underlying problem of a culture of violence in our society. People must resolve issues in a civil manner rather than resorting to violence,” he said.