South Africa

Young woman's body found dumped under tree in Dobsonville

12 June 2020 - 14:29 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
A lifeless body of a young woman was found dumped under the tree.
A lifeless body of a young woman was found dumped under the tree.
Image: Supplied

Police are searching for suspects who killed a young woman and dumped her body under a tree in an open space in Dobsonville extension 3 on Friday morning.

Kay Makhubela, Gauteng police spokesperson, said a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was killed somewhere else and dumped where the body was found.

“Community members who were protesting in Dobsonville saw the body of the woman under the tree on their way home and called the police.

“The woman is unknown at the moment, police are calling for anyone who might have reported a missing person or who have not seen his or her female family member to come to Doornkop police station,” Makhubela said.

Police are also appealing to any member of the public who might have witnessed the incident or with information that can help in the investigation to call the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600-10111 or via MySAPS App. Callers can remain anonymous.

MORE

'She said I will always be there for you': Sad memory of Tshego Pule's sister at funeral

Emotions ran high at the Dobsonville cemetery on Thursday as family members and mourners bid farewell to Tshegofatso Pule, 28, who was murdered while ...
News
1 day ago

Woman stabbed to death, boyfriend arrested

The country has been rocked by yet another brutal murder of a woman after a 36-year-old man was arrested in Mthatha on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing ...
News
2 days ago

#JusticeforNaledi: Man hands himself in after brutal murder

A 34-year-old man has handed himself over to police after the murder of Naledi Phangindawo from Mossel Bay
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Judgment reserved: the battle of wills in court over tobacco ban South Africa
  2. Two teachers at Gauteng school die, two other education officials test positive ... South Africa
  3. Heavily pregnant Tshegofatso Pule found murdered, hanging from tree in veld South Africa
  4. 'Health inspector' bust trying to scam foreign shop owners in Western Cape South Africa
  5. Ghost hospital: patients abandoned South Africa

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X