COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Gauteng cases climb to 8,781
June 13 2020 - 11:55
Gauteng Covid-19 cases climb to 8,781
Gauteng recorded more than 800 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the provincial government said in a statement on Saturday.
#COVID19 | GAUTENG COVID-19 SUB-DISTRICT BREAKDOWN— GautengGov (@GautengProvince) June 13, 2020
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Gauteng is 8 781, with 3 072 recoveries as at 12 June 2020. #GAUTENGCOVID19 #COVID19SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/QeryEVTpFk
June 13 2020 - 10:00
Global virus death toll passes 425,000
The coronavirus pandemic has killed 425,000 people since it emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally of official sources at 0130 GMT on Saturday.
A total of 425,282 deaths have now been recorded from 7,632,517 cases.
Europe has registered 186,843 deaths from 2,363,538 cases, but the epidemic is progressing most rapidly in Latin America, where there have been a total of 76,343 deaths recorded from 1,569,938 cases.
The United States remains the country with the most recorded deaths at 114,643, ahead of Brazil which on Friday became the second worst-hit nation with 41,828 deaths. Britain is next with 41,481 deaths, followed by Italy (34,223) and France (29,374).
-AFP
June 13 2020 - 09:54
Coronavirus exposes 'brutal inequality' of townships
The coronavirus is hitting SA's mainly black townships harder than areas that were once the exclusive preserve of white people, according to new data that highlights the lasting impact of apartheid-era housing policies.
More than two decades after the end of white minority rule, SA remains one of the most unequal countries in the world, according to the World Bank, with urban areas starkly divided along racial lines.
Townships in the Western Cape, SA's main coronavirus hotspot, are suffering particularly high rates of infection, government tracking shows.
-REUTERS