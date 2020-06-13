Manhunt launched for man suspected of killing Tshegofatso Pule: Bheki Cele

The police have launched a manhunt for a man who is suspected of killing Tshegofatso Pule and dumping her body under a tree in Soweto, police minister Bheki Cele has said.

Addressing the media at a roadblock on the Leratong Road in Protea Glen, Soweto, Cele said the police know who the suspect is and it is only a matter of time before he is arrested.

Cele was in Soweto to monitor if residents are complying with regulations under lockdown level 3.

“With Ms Pule, nobody has been picked up but we know who we are looking for. We have the name and the surname and maybe very soon that person will be picked up. So we are following close on that,” said Cele.

The police minister said since the easing of the lockdown from level 4 to level 3 on June 1, the police have noticed an increase in gender-based violence. “Gender-based violence is on the upsurge at the moment. We just don’t know what is happening. We have seen an upsurge in gender-based violence, which has become very violent.”