NPA to review decision to withdraw charges against Sibongiseni Gabada's alleged killer

The National Prosecuting Authority announced on Saturday that it had decided as a 'matter of urgency” to review its decision to withdraw charges against the man charged with the murder of Sibongiseni Gabada.

The decomposing body of Gabada, 36, from Khayelitsha in Cape Town, was found stuffed in a black refuse bag on May 29 after she had been missing for two weeks.

A 34-year-old man was arrested for the murder and made two court appearances before the charges were provisionally withdrawn due to a lack of evidence.

But on Saturday, the NPA announced that it had decided to review the decision as a matter of urgency.

“We have also requested an urgent further investigation to be done on the case. We will advise the family and the public once we have made our decision following the review,” it said.