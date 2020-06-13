South Africa

NPA to review decision to withdraw charges against Sibongiseni Gabada's alleged killer

13 June 2020 - 17:14 By TimesLIVE
The NPA says it is reviewing the decision to withdraw charges against the man accused of killing Sibongiseni Gabada. File photo.
The NPA says it is reviewing the decision to withdraw charges against the man accused of killing Sibongiseni Gabada. File photo.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

The National Prosecuting Authority announced on Saturday that it had decided as a 'matter of urgency” to review its decision to withdraw charges against the man charged with the murder of Sibongiseni Gabada.

The decomposing body of Gabada, 36, from Khayelitsha in Cape Town, was found stuffed in a black refuse bag on May 29 after she had been missing for two weeks.

A 34-year-old man was arrested for the murder and made two court appearances before the charges were provisionally withdrawn due to a lack of evidence.

But on Saturday, the NPA announced that it had decided to review the decision as a matter of urgency.

“We have also requested an urgent further investigation to be done on the case. We will advise the family and the public once we have made our decision following the review,” it said.

MORE

'A dark and shameful week for us as a nation': Ramaphosa condemns surge in gender-based violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the surge in murders of women and children in SA, saying it has been “a dark and shameful week for us as a ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Suspect arrested for murder of mother and child in Belhar

A 28-year-old suspect has been arrested for the murder of a woman and a young girl in Belhar, Cape Town.
News
6 hours ago

Family and friends bid farewell to murdered mom-to-be Tshegofatso Pule

Pule, who was eight months pregnant with her first child when she was brutally killed, is being buried in Meadowlands, Soweto, on Thursday.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Hairdressers' court challenge stymied, for now, DA blames Dlamini-Zuma for delay South Africa
  2. 'Health inspector' bust trying to scam foreign shop owners in Western Cape South Africa
  3. ‘I am innocent,’ says man accused on Twitter of Tshegofatso Pule’s murder South Africa
  4. Royal family imbizo resolves to remove Dalindyebo as AbaThembu king South Africa
  5. 'Tshego Pule is Karabo Mokoena today' - uncle of slain mom-to-be regrets ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X