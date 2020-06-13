Suspect arrested for murder of mother and child in Belhar

A 28-year-old suspect has been arrested for the murder of a woman and a young girl in Belhar, Cape Town.

The bodies of the 27-year-old woman and the seven-year-old girl were discovered by police at about 4pm on Friday at a house in Commerce Street, Belhar.

The victims were believed to be mother and daughter, police said.

“According to information at the disposal, police attended to the scene and found the victims in the house. The 27-year-old female had multiple stab wounds in her body while the child was found on the bathroom floor.

“A 28-year-man was subsequently arrested and is expected to appear in the Bellville magistrate's court on charges of murder on Monday,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana.