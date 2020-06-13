South Africa

Suspect arrested for murder of mother and child in Belhar

13 June 2020 - 11:57 By TimesLIVE
A 28-year-old suspect has been arrested for the murder of a woman and a young girl in Belhar, Cape Town.
A 28-year-old suspect has been arrested for the murder of a woman and a young girl in Belhar, Cape Town.
Image: Rafael Ben-Ari/123RF

A 28-year-old suspect has been arrested for the murder of a woman and a young girl in Belhar, Cape Town.

The bodies of the 27-year-old woman and the seven-year-old girl were discovered by police at about 4pm on Friday at a house in Commerce Street, Belhar.

The victims were believed to be mother and daughter, police said.

According to information at the disposal, police attended to the scene and found the victims in the house. The 27-year-old female had multiple stab wounds in her body while the child was found on the bathroom floor.

“A 28-year-man was subsequently arrested and is expected to appear in the Bellville magistrate's court on charges of murder on Monday,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana.

MORE

Family and friends bid farewell to murdered mom-to-be Tshegofatso Pule

Pule, who was eight months pregnant with her first child when she was brutally killed, is being buried in Meadowlands, Soweto, on Thursday.
News
2 days ago

‘I am innocent,’ says man accused on Twitter of Tshegofatso Pule’s murder

David Shoba is on mission to clear his name after being accused on social media of being behind the brutal murder of Tshegofatso Pule.
News
1 day ago

Angry calls for Bheki Cele to act on GBV: 'Women are dying every day'

On social media, many have called for the police minister to take a stand against gender-based violence.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'Health inspector' bust trying to scam foreign shop owners in Western Cape South Africa
  2. Hairdressers' court challenge stymied, for now, DA blames Dlamini-Zuma for delay South Africa
  3. ‘I am innocent,’ says man accused on Twitter of Tshegofatso Pule’s murder South Africa
  4. 'Tshego Pule is Karabo Mokoena today' - uncle of slain mom-to-be regrets ... South Africa
  5. Royal family imbizo resolves to remove Dalindyebo as AbaThembu king South Africa

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X