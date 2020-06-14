45 South Africans, including Olympic athlete, left at Frankfurt Airport after SAA says it cannot take all

An athlete who represented SA in the 2012 London Olympics and more than 40 other South Africans found themselves stranded in Germany after a SAA repatriation flight left for SA without them.

Though tickets had been paid for and after a delay of a day, the 45-odd South Africans were left behind after being told the flight could not accommodate all of them.

Jean Greeff, who competed in the men's 94kg weightlifting event at the 2012 Summer Olympics, said he and other South Africans in Europe had been informed about the repatriation flight by SAA from Europe to SA.

“We contacted the embassy. We paid just 900 euros or R17,000 for a one-way flight out of Frankfurt that was supposed to depart on June 12,” Greeff said.

Greeff said the flight from Frankfurt was supposed to depart at 1.55pm on Friday, but there were a number of delays which eventually resulted in the flight being cancelled.

“We were told the flight has been cancelled because of technical issues. We were told the plane was going to stay overnight to be repaired.”

The 200 passengers were booked into a hotel.

“We were told we would fly at 6 the next day, then we were told we will fly at 3 the next day.”