4x4 crashes when driver bails, leaving passenger inside, during cop chase

The driver of a vehicle transporting dagga had to be hospitalised after he jumped out of the moving vehicle during a police chase.

His passenger sustained only minor injuries.

Dagga worth at least R500,000 was retrieved from the vehicle, which had been travelling from the Eastern Cape through the Garden Route.

Describing the dramatic events, the Hawks' Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said George Serious Organised Crime Investigation members assisted by the Public Order Policing, Crime Intelligence, K9 unit and Eden Cluster Combatting Task Team had acted on a tip-off.