South Africa

Cellphone robber arrested hiding in 'makeshift cave' on Signal Hill

14 June 2020 - 11:36 By TIMESLIVE
Stolen cellphones were found in the possession of a man hiding in a makeshift cave.
Image: Western Cape police

A man suspected of robbing people of their cellphones on Signal Hill in Cape Town has been arrested after a police search on foot across the rocky terrain.

Two people reported they had been robbed of high-end cellphones by a knife-wielding suspect on Saturday, said police.

When officers from Cape Town Central police station responded, “the suspect had already fled into the bushy area towards the side of Camps Bay”.

The officers scoured the area on foot while tracking the stolen cellphones.

“After almost two hours, the suspect was found hiding in a makeshift cave. The two cellphones and a knife were seized.”

The 35-year-old suspect, from Khayelitsha, was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon.

He will appear in court on Monday.

