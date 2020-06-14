COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.72 million, death toll at 426,665

June 14 2020 - 06:00

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.72 million, death toll at 426,665

More than 7.72 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 426,665​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

-REUTERS