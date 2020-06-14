COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.72 million, death toll at 426,665
14 June 2020 - 06:02
June 14 2020 - 06:00
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.72 million, death toll at 426,665
More than 7.72 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 426,665 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
-REUTERS
June 14 2020 - 05:53
Egypt confirms highest daily rise of new COVID-19 cases and deaths
Egypt on Saturday confirmed 1,677 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths, the health ministry said, the highest daily increase for both counts.In total, the Arab world's most populous country has registered 42,980 cases including 1,484 deaths, the ministry said in a statement.
-REUTERS