South Africa

Five arrested in taxi after robbery at shop in Maphumulo

14 June 2020 - 12:00 By ERNEST MABUZA
A homemade fiearm which was seized by police as they arrested five suspects of a business robbery on Maphumulo, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
A homemade fiearm which was seized by police as they arrested five suspects of a business robbery on Maphumulo, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
Image: SAPS

Five suspects will appear in court this week in connection with a robbery at a shop in Maphumulo in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

One of the suspects will face an additional charge of possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the iLembe Cluster Rapid Response Team was conducting routine patrols in KwaDukuza and the surrounding areas when it received information about suspects involved in a business robbery at Maphumulo.

“It is alleged that five armed suspects entered a shop at Plangweni in Maphumulo and robbed the shop owner of cash and airtime vouchers at gunpoint,” Mbele said.

Police were informed that the suspects had boarded a minibus taxi and were heading towards KwaDukuza.

During a stop-and-search on the R74 highway, police apprehended the suspects in a taxi and recovered airtime vouchers and cash from the suspects.

Five suspects aged between 22 and 27 were arrested.

MORE

Young woman's body found dumped under tree in Dobsonville

Police are searching for suspects who killed a young woman and dumped her body under a tree in an open space in Dobsonville extension 3 on Friday ...
News
1 day ago

Two life terms for rapist who preyed on mentally challenged man

A man who was caught in the act raping his mentally challenged victim a second time - after the initial charges were provisionally withdrawn pending ...
News
1 day ago

Sisulu facing legal action from former NRRTT members

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is facing legal action from two former members of her minister national rapid response task team who want her to retract ...
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Hairdressers' court challenge stymied, for now, DA blames Dlamini-Zuma for delay South Africa
  2. Royal family imbizo resolves to remove Dalindyebo as AbaThembu king South Africa
  3. ‘I am innocent,’ says man accused on Twitter of Tshegofatso Pule’s murder South Africa
  4. Gauteng to decide 'in next few days' on call to reinstate alcohol ban South Africa
  5. Diabetes the leading risk factor for Covid-19 deaths South Africa

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X