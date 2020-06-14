South Africa

Granddaughter found hanging from tree, elderly guardians murdered

14 June 2020 - 12:24 By TimesLIVE
Bloody takkies worn by their granddaughter offered clues to the murders of an elderly couple.
A bloody trail of footprints matching the shoes worn by their granddaughter was found at the scene of the double murder of an elderly couple in the Eastern Cape.

The tragedy was discovered on Friday within the Mswakazi locality, Lusikisiki.

The deceased couple, a 91-year-old man and 85-year-old woman, were staying at their homestead with their 22-year-old granddaughter from their adoptive deceased daughter, said Col Sibongile Soci.

“A neighbour was alarmed when she didn’t see the elderly couple outside and decided to visit their home.”

She entered through an open front door, and found them inside the bedroom with upper body stab wounds.

A search was launched for the granddaughter. “Her body was later found hanging on a tree with a rope tied to her neck.”

Blood stains were visible on her clothes and shoes.

“It was also discovered that the bloody shoe prints found at the house of the deceased couple matched takkies the young woman was wearing.”

An inquest and two counts of murder have been registered by police.

Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga was appalled.

“Nobody deserves to die in such a painful way, especially our elderly, vulnerable people. Communities should unite and work together with the police and eradicate any forms of criminality in their communities,” she urged.

