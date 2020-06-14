South Africa

Mother who tried to calm argument in family home is killed by her son

14 June 2020 - 11:30 By TIMESLIVE
Police are urging people to hand over their illegal firearms at their nearest police stations, following the killing of a woman by her own son during an argument.
Police are urging people to hand over their illegal firearms at their nearest police stations, following the killing of a woman by her own son during an argument.
Image: SAPS

A Mpumalanga man is under arrest after firing a fatal shot at his own mother when she tried to intervene during a heated argument he was engaged in.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma said the 30-year-old man had used an illegal firearm in the shooting at Kabokweni outside Nelspruit.

Preliminary inquiries showed that on Wednesday last week, the man, his wife and another woman believed to be his friend had a heated argument.

“The argument between the three escalated and the man's mother, who was in another room with her other children, heard the commotion and sought to intervene.

“She tried to calm the situation. However, her son, who had a firearm on him, fired a shot which struck his mother.”

The 59-year-old victim’s daughter found her mom lying on the ground. She was rushed to the hospital but certified dead on arrival.

After police were alerted, they searched for the victim's son and found him in possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as ammunition.

Zuma said “police questioned him about the events on that fateful day but he failed to give clear answers”.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Kabokweni magistrate's court on Monday, on charges of murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence as well as defeating the ends of justice.

General Zuma said: “The issue of proliferation of firearms remains a concern factor as it has devastating effects.

“We encourage members of the public to report anyone who is unlawfully in possession of a firearm and/or ammunition regardless of whether you are related to the person or not. In order for a person to possess a firearm, they must have a valid licence.”

A firearms amnesty was launched in November last year, to encourage gun owners to hand in their weapons at their nearest police station. Zuma encouraged people to do so.

READ MORE:

2,266 weapons surrendered so far during amnesty, says police minister Bheki Cele

In less than 50 days since the firearm amnesty period started, 2,266 firearms had been surrendered to various police stations across all provinces
News
4 months ago

Suspect arrested for murder of mother and child in Belhar

A 28-year-old suspect has been arrested for the murder of a woman and a young girl in Belhar, Cape Town.
News
1 day ago

Man arrested after 'suffocating mom and storing her in cement'

Quiet stretches across the empty street on Taft Avenue in Brakpan, Ekurhuleni, where the locked white gate of a peach-walled home is adorned with ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Hairdressers' court challenge stymied, for now, DA blames Dlamini-Zuma for delay South Africa
  2. Royal family imbizo resolves to remove Dalindyebo as AbaThembu king South Africa
  3. ‘I am innocent,’ says man accused on Twitter of Tshegofatso Pule’s murder South Africa
  4. Gauteng to decide 'in next few days' on call to reinstate alcohol ban South Africa
  5. Diabetes the leading risk factor for Covid-19 deaths South Africa

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X