Much-mocked motorbikes go where ambulances cannot: Health ministry

In addition, the motorbikes can be ridden by two community health workers to carry out tasks such as Covid-19 screening in deep rural areas and general health screening and testing for other communicable diseases such as TB and HIV as well as non-communicable disease like diabetes and hypertension. They can also be used to deliver medicines.

"The dignity and health of our people remains a top priority and we will continue to explore all avenues to ensure that even the poorest members of the community enjoy the right to quality health care," the ministry said.

"It is proven that when health workers are visible in the community and bring preventative healthcare into the home, this reduces the burden on health care facilities and ultimately saves people from disability due to ill health or death due to uncontrolled chronic disease.

"...This model has been highly successful in countries like Cuba."

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said at the launch of the project the motorbikes were being introduced "because for far too long we have had [the challenge that] our ambulances could not get to people in far-flung rural areas.""

"We want everyone to have access to medical care. The department has its fair share of challenges, that much we acknowledge, but getting to people regardless of their location should not be one of them. It will not be one of them anymore. No matter how treacherous the roads leading to your village, we will now be able to get to people in need of medical care."

Gomba also called on communities to defend health personnel from criminals.

Ambulance crews have been under siege from criminals who have targeted them, she said. "That has to end because when ambulance crews are attacked and robbed, that will disadvantage the whole community, as no one will willingly go to hotspot areas. We have to call thugs out and report them to law enforcement agencies."