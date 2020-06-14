South Africa

Tshwane metro's headquarters closes for Covid-19 decontamination

14 June 2020 - 16:43 By TimesLIVE
City of Tshwane. File image
City of Tshwane. File image
Image: SUNDAY TIMES

Three of the City of Tshwane's buildings have been closed for four working days, starting on Monday, after staffers tested positive for Covid-19.

The city’s headquarters, Tshwane House, as well as Mini Munitoria in Mamelodi West and the Silverton Fire Station have been temporarily closed with immediate effect.

They are scheduled to reopen on Friday, the metro said in a statement.

“The interior of the buildings will be disinfected during the evacuation period to combat the spread of Covid-19 infectious risk emanating from the reported positive cases.

“All contacts will be traced and managed according to the department of health Covid-19 guidelines and protocols.”

During the disinfection and deep cleaning of the buildings, all employees working at the three affected buildings are encouraged to work from home during the temporary closure period and take the necessary precautionary measures where necessary, said the metro.

MORE

It's been 100 days since Covid-19 arrived in SA. Here's what has happened since then

The pandemic arrives in SA. Leap year day, February 29 2020: a South African man in his late 30s from Hilton in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands boards an ...
Opinion & Analysis
17 hours ago

14 police officers have died of Covid-19: Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele says 14 police officers have died from Covid-19, with the number of infected officers now at 1,685.
News
6 hours ago

All-clear for Panyaza Lesufi after Covid-19 test

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza on Sunday shared that he had tested negative for Covid-19.
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Hairdressers' court challenge stymied, for now, DA blames Dlamini-Zuma for delay South Africa
  2. Royal family imbizo resolves to remove Dalindyebo as AbaThembu king South Africa
  3. 'Where will government find R4bn?': Taxis demand Covid-19 billions News
  4. New questions surface as SA weeps for slain Tshegofatso Pule News
  5. ‘I am innocent,’ says man accused on Twitter of Tshegofatso Pule’s murder South Africa

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X