Anglican Church to address racism in schools - Archbishop Makgoba

The Anglican Church of Southern Africa says change must be accelerated at schools.

This comes after a number of pupils from different schools across the country have exposed the levels of racism they feel they have experienced throughout their learning.

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba said the church acknowledged the anger by some in the schools.

“We urge that we address with new urgency the processes of recognition and reconciliation which have occupied our church and its schools over many years in our journey towards integrity in our Christian identity, ethos and witness.

“We affirm those school leadership teams which have been addressing these painful issues over time. We regret the inequities and consequent pain which continue. We recognise that the pace of both recognition and change needs to be accelerated in many contexts,” Makgoba said.

The church is urging schools and dioceses to ensure that policy and practice designed to foster institutional cultures of healing, inclusion and justice are set forward in any place that bears their name.

“We ask the Anglican board of education to help strengthen oversight and support for journeys of recognition and reconciliation embarked upon by our schools towards transformation and integrity in our identity and witness,” Makgoba said.

Recently, alumni from a number of schools have written testimonies complaining about the racism they experienced when at school.