Appointment of SABC TV host in 2016 was improper: Mkhwebane

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that SABC functionaries approved the appointment of Palesa Chubisi as producer and presenter of the Morning Live TV show in April 2016 without adhering to procedure.

In a report released on Monday, the public protector said the SABC had failed to advertise the vacant position as required by its “recruitment policy of November 1998".

She said this denied similarly placed employees within the radio and TV broadcasting environment to openly contest the position.

She said the conduct of SABC functionaries in approving the appointment of Chubisi in that position amounted to improper conduct.

The public protector launched an investigation after getting a complaint from an anonymous source in June 2017.