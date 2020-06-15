Appointment of SABC TV host in 2016 was improper: Mkhwebane
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that SABC functionaries approved the appointment of Palesa Chubisi as producer and presenter of the Morning Live TV show in April 2016 without adhering to procedure.
In a report released on Monday, the public protector said the SABC had failed to advertise the vacant position as required by its “recruitment policy of November 1998".
She said this denied similarly placed employees within the radio and TV broadcasting environment to openly contest the position.
She said the conduct of SABC functionaries in approving the appointment of Chubisi in that position amounted to improper conduct.
The public protector launched an investigation after getting a complaint from an anonymous source in June 2017.
The complainant alleged that then acting group executive: SABC news and current affairs Simon Tebele and group executive for human resources Jabulani Mabaso approved Chubisi's appointment without following the recruitment prescripts applicable to the SABC.
Chubisi was informed on July 13 2018 that she would no longer be a presenter or producer on Morning Live from August 1 that year. She was moved to co-anchor the television news slot SA Today on DStv channel 404.
In its first response to the public protector in November 2017, the SABC denied Chubisi's appointment was irregular. In a letter written by general manager Sello Xama and acting group executive for human resources Zak Yunus, the public broadcaster said upon the resignation of Ayanda Payne from the position in March 2016, a critical skills gap was created.
They said Chubisi was then transferred from Lesedi FM in the Free State to temporarily act in the position from March 2016.
A “deviation document” was prepared, requesting approval for the appointment without adhering to the normal recruitment procedures.
The request to deviate from normal procedures to allow for the appointment of Chubisi was co-approved by Tebele and Mabaso in June 2016.
It was management's view that she was performing well and should therefore be permanently appointed in the show without going through the recruitment procedures and prescripts applicable within the SABC.
Mkhwebane said in her finding that the SABC's recruitment policy did not make any provision for recruitment through any other process except through advertising of a vacant position.
As part of her remedial action, Mkhwebane ordered CEO Madoda Mxakwe to take steps, in line with the SABC recruitment process and applicable prescripts, to confirm the appointment of Chubisi in the producer/presenter role for SABC TV or place her in a position commensurate with her level within the SABC.
The public protector also ordered the CEO to take steps, within 60 days of receiving the report, to train, workshop and educate SABC employees on adherence and compliance with their policies and prescripts, including the values and principles stipulated in the constitution.