Body of woman with hands, feet tied found in bag on Golden Highway

The body of a woman was found in a big red bag on the Golden Highway in Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said the woman's body was discovered by commuters around 1pm on the highway, next to the BP garage in Freedom Park.

Makhubele said the body was believed to be that of a woman in her 20s.

“Upon inspection of the decomposed corpse, officers noticed the victim had been wearing a straight weave and blue denim jeans. Her hands and legs were tied with rope from behind. She had no visible wounds," Makhubele said.

In a statement, national police commissioner Gen Khehla John Sitole condemned the recent murders of women across the country, describing the attacks as “brutal and horrific".

The national office has supplied updates about some recent cases.