Cash van forced off road, bombed by heavily armed gang in Soweto

Gauteng police are searching for a heavily armed gang that forced a G4S cash van off the road and used explosives to blow it open in Dobsonville, Soweto, on Monday.

The suspects used various vehicles, including an Audi A4, BMW 1 Series, Golf 7, Ford Ranger and a Jeep.

“It is alleged that a group of heavily armed gun men travelling in a red Jeep with false number plates drove into the van and forced it to come into a halt and thereafter ordered the three security officials out of the vehicle,” said police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe.

“They later bombed the cash van and drove off with an undisclosed amount of money.”

Mathe said police were seeking assistance to identify and locate the suspects.

“What we know is these suspects drove off in a Golf 7, Audi A4, Ford Ranger and a BMW 1 Series. We are appealing to anyone who might have information in this incident to please call our Crime Stop hotline number on 08600 10111,” she said.

“Callers are reminded that they may remain anonymous and all information pertaining to this will be treated with the strictest of confidence.”