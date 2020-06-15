South Africa

Cash van forced off road, bombed by heavily armed gang in Soweto

15 June 2020 - 18:15 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The scene of a cash-in-transit heist in Soweto on Monday.
The scene of a cash-in-transit heist in Soweto on Monday.
Image: Supplied

Gauteng police are searching for a heavily armed gang that forced a G4S cash van off the road and used explosives to blow it open in Dobsonville, Soweto, on Monday.

The suspects used various vehicles, including an Audi A4, BMW 1 Series, Golf 7, Ford Ranger and a Jeep.

“It is alleged that a group of heavily armed gun men travelling in a red Jeep with false number plates drove into the van and forced it to come into a halt and thereafter ordered the three security officials out of the vehicle,” said police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe.

“They later bombed the cash van and drove off with an undisclosed amount of money.”  

Mathe said police were seeking assistance to identify and locate the suspects.

“What we know is these suspects drove off in a Golf 7, Audi A4, Ford Ranger and a BMW 1 Series. We are appealing to anyone who might have information in this incident to please call our Crime Stop hotline number on 08600 10111,” she said.

“Callers are reminded that they may remain anonymous and all information pertaining to this will be treated with the strictest of confidence.”

READ MORE:

Man found with damaged notes linked to Kagiso CIT heist nabbed in Soweto

Community members who collected banknotes at the scene of a cash-in-transit heist in Kagiso on the West Rand committed a crime, police said on ...
News
1 week ago

Robbers unable to escape with much cash in Kagiso CIT heist: G4S

Robbers involved in a cash-in-transit heist in Kagiso on the West Rand this week were largely unsuccessful, according to G4S South Africa.
News
1 week ago

Seven bust 'en route to CIT heist' in Mpumalanga

Seven people were nabbed by police during an intelligence-driven operation on Sunday, allegedly as they were en route to to carry out a ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'Where will government find R4bn?': Taxis demand Covid-19 billions News
  2. Daveyton woman's body found under boyfriend's bed, wrapped in blanket South Africa
  3. New questions surface as SA weeps for slain Tshegofatso Pule News
  4. Postbank forced to replace 12-million bank cards after employees steal 'master ... News
  5. Former Zuma benefactor named as ‘witch-hunt’ instigator South Africa

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X