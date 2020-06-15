Cosas blames dissidents for school shutdown threat

The Congress of SA Students says it will not be shutting down schools on Monday.

“As a progressive students’ movement that advocates for academic excellence, we should not deprive learners the opportunity to complete the academic year, as the calendar has already been short-handed,” said its president Thabang Mokoena.

“There is a disgruntled group of former Cosas members, who are hell bent on causing confusion to our structures and the country at large. This self-appointed NTT, which is in contempt of court orders, has no right to speak on behalf of Cosas and we distance ourselves from such utterances.”

Mokoena said the national office-bearers would meet the minister of basic education this week, “to engage and come up with solutions that will be beneficial to educators and learners”.

“We encourage all Cosas NEC members and structures to distance themselves from this reported shutdown, ensure that learners continue going to school and continue monitoring the compliance of schools in terms of the lockdown regulations.”