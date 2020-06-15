Covid-19 in schools | Five must-read stories on school closures

A number of schools across the country have been forced to close after teachers or people in contact with the schools tested positive for Covid-19.

Some of the cases were confirmed last week, preventing schools from opening on Monday June 8, while others were confirmed earlier this week.

Here are five must-read stories:

Eastern Cape

Twenty schools had to close in Buffalo City after people connected to them tested positive for Covid-19. Nkwezana Public School has 25 people under investigation which is the highest number among the schools.

A report seen by DispatchLIVE revealed that the wife of a scholar transport driver had tested positive. A teacher at Greenpoint Secondary School and a parent of a grade 12 pupil from East London Secondary School also tested positive for Covid-19. The child of the affected parent informed the school, which closed immediately.