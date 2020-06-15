Covid-19 in schools | Five must-read stories on school closures
A number of schools across the country have been forced to close after teachers or people in contact with the schools tested positive for Covid-19.
Some of the cases were confirmed last week, preventing schools from opening on Monday June 8, while others were confirmed earlier this week.
Here are five must-read stories:
Eastern Cape
Twenty schools had to close in Buffalo City after people connected to them tested positive for Covid-19. Nkwezana Public School has 25 people under investigation which is the highest number among the schools.
A report seen by DispatchLIVE revealed that the wife of a scholar transport driver had tested positive. A teacher at Greenpoint Secondary School and a parent of a grade 12 pupil from East London Secondary School also tested positive for Covid-19. The child of the affected parent informed the school, which closed immediately.
KwaZulu-Natal
Two teachers from Clairwood Secondary School and Apollo High School in the south of Durban tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the schools to close on Tuesday. A letter issued to parents by Apollo High said the teacher was last in school on Thursday last week after she fell ill at home.
At Clairwood, the teacher had been in contact with a staff member who tested positive. The teacher was last in the premises last week, said school principal Yugan Naidoo.
Deccan Road Primary School in Pietermaritzburg and Savannah Park Secondary in Chatsworth temporarily closed on Wednesday after two teachers tested positive for Covid-19.
The department of basic education said while the suspension of schooling does help in slowing or preventing the spread of the disease, schools must do so based on guidelines and procedures set out by the department.
North West
The North West department of education confirmed last week that a 56-year-old school principal from the province had tested positive for Covid-19. He went to see a doctor after feeling ill on Monday and the results were confirmed on Tuesday.
MEC for education Mmaphefo Matsemela said the department sought advice from the department of health which recommended the school close immediately.
Gauteng
A member of the school governing body of Hillview High School in Pretoria unknowingly interacted with teachers and staff during an inspection before schools reopened on Monday June 8.
School principal Magareth Phalane issued a statement to parents on Monday, saying they had learnt about the member's condition on Sunday.
The district officials recommended that the school remain closed for two weeks and its premises be sanitised.