COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Court bid to reinstate school feeding programme

SA's Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 1,480 with a massive increase in new cases recorded, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday evening.
June 15 2020 - 9:08
China virus cluster grows as European borders reopen
Streams of people queued in a stadium as mass testing was carried out in Beijing, the capital of the country where the disease emerged late last year.
The pandemic is gathering pace in Latin America, and Iran and India have reported worrying increases in deaths and infections -- adding to concern over challenges the world will face in the long fight against COVID-19.
June 15 2020 - 8:28
June 15 2020 - 7:02
In some households it’s a choice between buying food or the data needed to study online
Education activists and some schools are taking basic education minister Angie Motshekga to court after she “backtracked” on a promise to reinstate the National Schools Nutrition Programme (NSNP) to feed nine million pupils from this month, irrespective of whether or not they are back at school.
June 15 2020 - 7:00
From bed to worse: the mess we're in as virus surge looms
SA’s health-care system faces a total medical needs onslaught as it races towards the Covid-19 surge.
We drill down on how the fight is bedevilled by PPE, bed and test problems, and meddling unions.
June 15 2020 - 6:50
SA records 57 more Covid-19 deaths and more than 4,000 new cases
The country has recorded a further 57 Covid-19 related deaths: 42 in the Western Cape, 10 in the Eastern Cape and five in KwaZulu-Natal.
June 15 2020 - 5:48
Hope in Covid hell: antibody tests near 100% accuracy
SA has tested one million people for Covid-19 - and that's no mean feat.
But we can only hope the far simpler antibody tests become more reliable.
June 15 2020 - 5:18
Covid-19 in schools | Five must-read stories on school closures
A number of schools across the country have been forced to close after teachers or people in contact with the schools tested positive for Covid-19.
Some of the cases were confirmed last week, preventing schools from opening on Monday June 8, while others were confirmed earlier this week.
