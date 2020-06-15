South Africa

Durban hairstylists find ways to work while salons are closed

15 June 2020 - 19:47 By Nokulunga Majola and GroundUp
Salons may be closed for lockdown but hairstylists are finding ways to meet the needs of customers.
Salons may be closed for lockdown but hairstylists are finding ways to meet the needs of customers.
Image: GroundUp/Nokulunga Majola

One bad hair day is acceptable, but for some people two months of bad hair days are a disaster. Though salons are still closed, hairstylists have managed to find ways to meet the needs of customers fed up with their hair.

Juma* from Zimbabwe, who specialises in dreadlocks, has been working on the streets since the salon where he worked had to close.

He came to Durban in 2008 seeking asylum, and after struggling to find work, he decided to learn to do people’s hair. For the past four years, he has been working in a small salon in Durban, where he pays R1,500 a month for a mirror and a chair.

“Before lockdown, I was making enough money for all our expenses including food, groceries and rent. I sometimes had extra cash just for emergencies,” says Juma, who lives with his wife and daughter in the Durban city centre.

Minister says government 'ready' to open salons, but industry in the dark

The government is ready to reopen salons, spas and massage parlours. However, the hair and beauty industry says this is news to them.
News
2 hours ago

He says on a good day he used to make R500 up to R1,000. But working on the street he is lucky even to make R300 a day — and he has to be on the alert for police.

“I cannot fold my hands while my family struggle. I have to work.”

Nokwa* from Ntuzuma township also had to move her operations to the streets. Now that lockdown conditions have eased, she says, she is getting more clients.

“I have made R2,000 in just three days.”

Gucci* from Zimbabwe, who also specialises in dreadlocks, says times are hard as he still owes half of his rent.

“Working from the streets is a risk but there is nothing that we can do, we have to survive.”

He says he tries his best to adhere to the rules like wearing masks and sanitising hands, but it is difficult to use gloves when working.

Khanyi Mbambo from KwaMashu says her stylist came to her house. “She wore a mask and I used sanitiser before she started plaiting my hair. Other family members also had their hair done. When my neighbour heard that someone was doing our hair, she didn’t want to be left out.”

Nompumelelo Mhlongo from Phoenix, who has dreadlocks, says she was walking past her usual salon when her stylist called her in. The salon shares the space with a clothing store and clothes on racks form a barrier to hide the salon at the back.

“I had my mask on and he had his. We sanitised our hands and where I was going to be seated before we began. I know it is wrong but I couldn’t take it any more. I missed my styled dreadlocks.”

* These are nicknames.

This article was first published by GroundUp.

READ MORE:

Hairdressers' court challenge stymied, for now, DA blames Dlamini-Zuma for delay

The much awaited legal showdown between the DA and co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma over the closure of ...
News
3 days ago

It could get ugly: lockdown ban on hairdressers, beauticians in court today

The DA and co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are set to butt heads in the high court in Cape Town on ...
News
3 days ago

Hair and beauty industry's fight with government is about to get uglier

The hair and beauty industry has given the director-general of the trade and industry department until noon to provide guidelines for salons, spas ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Where will government find R4bn?': Taxis demand Covid-19 billions News
  2. Daveyton woman's body found under boyfriend's bed, wrapped in blanket South Africa
  3. New questions surface as SA weeps for slain Tshegofatso Pule News
  4. Former Zuma benefactor named as ‘witch-hunt’ instigator South Africa
  5. Postbank forced to replace 12-million bank cards after employees steal 'master ... News

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X