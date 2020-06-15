Durban hairstylists find ways to work while salons are closed

One bad hair day is acceptable, but for some people two months of bad hair days are a disaster. Though salons are still closed, hairstylists have managed to find ways to meet the needs of customers fed up with their hair.

Juma* from Zimbabwe, who specialises in dreadlocks, has been working on the streets since the salon where he worked had to close.

He came to Durban in 2008 seeking asylum, and after struggling to find work, he decided to learn to do people’s hair. For the past four years, he has been working in a small salon in Durban, where he pays R1,500 a month for a mirror and a chair.

“Before lockdown, I was making enough money for all our expenses including food, groceries and rent. I sometimes had extra cash just for emergencies,” says Juma, who lives with his wife and daughter in the Durban city centre.