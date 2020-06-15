South Africa

Free State woman kicked, set alight by boyfriend for drinking with friends

15 June 2020 - 18:04 By Nonkululeko Njilo
A Free State man has been arrested for allegedly burning his girlfriend with a paraffin heater after finding her drinking with friends. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Atit Phetmuangtong

A 27-year-old woman having drinks with friends was allegedly kicked and set alight by her boyfriend using a paraffin heater in Thabong, in the Free State. 

Police said the incident took place in full view of friends on Sunday. 

"It is alleged that the victim was having drinks with her friends at a neighbouring house when the boyfriend arrived and interrupted the ladies by hurling insults at them," said police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele. 

"When one of the friends objected, the suspect started assaulting the victim. He started kicking her with [a] booted foot, threw all sorts of objects at her, then threw her on the bed." 

He said the 20-year-old man then allegedly threw a lit paraffin heater at the victim on the bed, causing the blankets to catch on fire.

"He further decanted ... paraffin on the body, which resulted in severe burn wounds. The victim was taken to Bongani Hospital for medical treatment," said Makhele. 

The man has been charged with attempted murder and will appear in court soon.

