From Naledi Phangindawo to Tshegofatso Pule - five stories of murder in SA
The deaths of women, some allegedly at the hands of men close to them, has sparked outrage as South Africans demand answers and justice.
Last week, many called on police minister Bheki Cele to intensify the fight against women abuse following the death of Soweto make-up artist Tshegofatso Pule, who was laid to rest on Thursday.
Here are just five stories of murdered women.
Mother and child, Western Cape
A 28-year old male suspect was arrested in Belhar, Cape Town, in connection with the murders of a 27-year old woman and a seven-year old girl. They are believed to be mother and daughter. The victims were found on Friday at a house in Commerce Street, Belhar.
The woman had multiple stab wounds.
Unidentified woman, Gauteng
Dobsonville residents made a gruesome discovery of a young woman's body on Friday. The body was dumped under a tree and had stab wounds. Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele told TimesLIVE on Monday morning that a male suspect was expected to appear in court on Monday morning.
He said preliminary investigations showed the woman was not killed at the spot where her body was dumped.
Unidentified woman, Eastern Cape
A 45-year-old woman was stabbed to death and her body discovered by a passer-by in a field on Friday. A male suspect, aged 36, was arrested, according to police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni.
Tonjeni said the victim's belongings were recovered from the suspect. He is expected to appear in court soon.
Naledi Phangindawo, Eastern Cape
The 26-year-old mother of three was murdered while attending a cultural function a week ago. She was hit and stabbed with an axe and knife by a suspect who handed himself over to the authorities soon after the incident.
Phangindawo died shortly after arrival at hospital.
Tshegofatso Pule, Gauteng
The body of eight months pregnant Pule was found hanging in a tree in a field by a Durban Deep resident on Monday last week. She had a stab wound in her chest.
She was reported missing on June 4 after she was last seen at a residential complex in Florida, Roodepoort.
She was allegedly fetched by her boyfriend from her aunt's Meadowlands home to go to buy maternity clothes on the same day.
No arrests have been made, but police have questioned the father of her child, JSE analyst Ntuthuko Shoba, according to Sunday Times.