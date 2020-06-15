From Naledi Phangindawo to Tshegofatso Pule - five stories of murder in SA

The deaths of women, some allegedly at the hands of men close to them, has sparked outrage as South Africans demand answers and justice.

Last week, many called on police minister Bheki Cele to intensify the fight against women abuse following the death of Soweto make-up artist Tshegofatso Pule, who was laid to rest on Thursday.

Here are just five stories of murdered women.

Mother and child, Western Cape

A 28-year old male suspect was arrested in Belhar, Cape Town, in connection with the murders of a 27-year old woman and a seven-year old girl. They are believed to be mother and daughter. The victims were found on Friday at a house in Commerce Street, Belhar.

The woman had multiple stab wounds.