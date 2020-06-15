South Africa

No, you won't win a car for donating to the Nelson Mandela Foundation

15 June 2020 - 14:27 By TimesLIVE
The Nelson Mandela Foundation says while it welcomes donations, it gives no rewards for such generosity. This after an apparent scam, in which the recipient receives a WhatsApp message saying they are being rewarded with a 'brand new Audi A3' to thank them for their donation.
Image: Supplied

The public has been warned against a WhatsApp scam that uses the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s name.

In the scam, a WhatsApp message is sent thanking the recipient for a donation and telling them that they have been rewarded with “a brand-new Audi A3”, and that a consultant will phone them to get details from them, says the foundation.

“The scam is most likely a phishing attempt.” Phishing is the fraudulent practice of sending messages purporting to be from reputable companies and organisations to induce individuals to reveal personal information, such as passwords and credit card numbers.

Said the foundation: “The public is warned against responding to such messages.

“Please note that while the Nelson Mandela Foundation welcomes donations, it gives no rewards for such generosity.”

