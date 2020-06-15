Public protector clears Nomafrench Mbombo in 'birthday party' probe

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has cleared Western Cape health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo of any wrongdoing in connection with allegations that she received benefits or sponsorship for a birthday celebration.

The report clearing Mbombo was one of 13 investigations in which the public protector said no wrongdoing could be found.

"These investigations are closed because we simply could not find any maladministration or we call them unsubstantiated," said Mkhwebane during a briefing on Monday.

She said allegations that Mbombo had violated the executive ethics code were unsubstantiated.