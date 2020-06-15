South Africa

SA records 57 more Covid-19 deaths and more than 4,000 new cases

15 June 2020 - 06:50 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA on Sunday was 70,038, with more than 4,000 new cases reported.
Image: 123rf.com/betonstudio

SA's Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 1,480 with a massive increase in new cases recorded, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday evening.

The country has recorded a further 57 Covid-19 related deaths: 42 in the Western Cape, 10 in the Eastern Cape and five in KwaZulu-Natal.

The total number of tests conducted has increased to 1,121,958.

Recoveries to date are 38,531, which translates into a recovery rate of 55%.

