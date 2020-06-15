Teenage daughter distraught after fire kills family of five

A Cape Town couple with three young children died in a shack fire on Sunday in Witsand near Atlantis. The fire destroyed 15 shacks leaving about 20 people homeless.

The father of the children was 44 years old. The mother was 43. The three children were nine-months, six years and 11 years old respectively.

The 15-year-old sister of the three deceased children survived (we have withheld her name). She had gone to fetch her cousin and, upon her return, found her family home in flames.

“I feel like I am dreaming. I don’t believe it. I just feel like killing myself,” the girl said.

Before she left to fetch her cousin, she didn’t know she was speaking to her mother and father for the last time when they asked her where she was going and if she was going to be safe, she said.

Police marked off the scene with crime scene tape on Sunday.

Some residents were seen clearing the charred debris and levelling their plots to restart building their homes.

Neighbour Phumeza Madikane’s shack narrowly escaped being gutted as the flames licked one side of it. With her 11-month-old baby in her hands, she spoke about how friendly the deceased family were.

She says she was good friends with the mother who died as they were pregnant at almost the same time. “It’s very sad,” she said.

Sammy Eiman was with his two young children in his shack when he heard people screaming “fire!".

He says he rose, frantically grabbed his two children and took them to safety.

When he returned, the fire was too big to salvage anything. He lost all his belongings including his ID and children’s birth certificates.