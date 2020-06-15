The streets are better, say homeless people locked-down in Nelson Mandela Bay

“We’re better off on the streets!”

That was the word from the ever-dwindling number of homeless people being sheltered in halls across the Nelson Mandela Bay metro during the lockdown.

At the weekend, the homeless shelters were markedly less full than they were a few weeks ago.

Uncertain about their futures as the lockdown regulations relax across the country, most of the homeless people housed in shelters said they had never been so hungry.

When the country went into lockdown, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality identified the Walmer Town Hall, Daku Hall in Kwazakhele, the NU2 Hall in Motherwell, the Babs Madlakane Hall in KwaNobuhle and the Jarman Hall in Korsten as venues where the homeless would be put up.

While most of the shelters initially accommodated more than 80 homeless people, only a fraction remain.

“Our situation is a joke, you can even call us the forgotten shelter,” a 39-year-old man at the Walmer Town Hall, who asked not to be named, said.

“Recently we were told that we are hanging on by a thin thread because the regulations are starting to relax. We can’t even ask the social worker assigned to us because she hardly ever comes here.

“We are hungry and the desperation from our peers here has got to a point where they steal someone’s belongings to sell in the streets — just so they can buy bread,” the man said.