Woman killed as car collides with fuel truck, man dies after walking into flames

Two people died, one on impact, after a car collided with an empty fuel truck on Houwhoek Pass, near Grabouw, in the Western Cape at the weekend.

In a video of the accident shared on social media, a man can be seen getting out of a car which had run off the road and into bushes. He runs towards the flaming fuel tanker and lies down in the flames.

“Get away there. No. Get away. No,” a woman bystander shouts.

A second man, believed to be the truck driver, can be heard explaining what happened to the bystander.

“I drove the lorry. He drove right into my lane. You can still see my brake marks. He drove straight into my lorry.”

The woman asks the man if anyone has called the emergency services.

The driver replies that his company has alerted the fire and rescue services.

Police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed preliminary reports that a man and a woman, driving a blue Renault, allegedly drove into the fuel tanker.

“The driver of the truck tried to give way but the vehicle caught alight. The driver of the truck escaped unharmed,” Rwexana said.

The two bodies were discovered at the scene after the fire was extinguished.

Rwexana said inquest and culpable homicide cases had been opened.