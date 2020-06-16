Confronting the under-representation of women in science

According to Mthembu, this is due to internalised biases such as imposter syndrome however, she has also identified structural challenges that put the science glass ceiling firmly pro men.

“One of the problematic narratives that has caused this underrepresentation of women the high up you go in science is the imposter syndrome, there are cultural stereotypes that are perpetuated by men.

“One senior scientist shared with us that she used to be asked to serve tea at boardrooms until she suggested that a man serves the tea and the room became uncomfortable, she was saying we need to be uncomfortable to be able to see progress, to solve the issues,” Mthembu recalled.

She said perceptions that women are caregivers unfortunately extended to the professional space.

“That should not apply in the work environment, even at home we need support domestically to be able to do what we do.”

While opportunities are available for men and women, Mthembu believes that men have more access because of their “boys club" privilege.

“We already have a number of people who are in higher positions who are men, it is a challenge because it becomes a men's club where they create opportunities for each other and support systems for each other,men in leadership making way for each other,” she explained.