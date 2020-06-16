Confronting the under-representation of women in science
A young woman scientist is confronting the pervasive gender gap in science with an innovative campaign that brands African scientists as superheroes.
Maphe Mthembu, 32, a PhD trainee based at the Africa Health Research Institute (AHRI) in Durban, is leading the project.
Mthembu is working with 24 scientists from the Sub-Saharan African Network for TB/HIV Research Excellence and a non-profit organisation, CodeMakers for the SuperScientist gender equity campaign.
“It is developed to inspire young people and help them see themselves in the faces and life stories of scientists working today," said Mthembu.
She said women account for only 30 percent of the world’s researchers, and even a lower percentage at higher decision-making levels, and this is an example of the gender disparities/gender power dynamics that exist in various aspects of human activities including science, innovation, and research.
The mother of two however said while women are represented at degree and masters level by about 53 percent, there continues to be a significant decline in the representation of women from Phd level upwards.
According to Mthembu, this is due to internalised biases such as imposter syndrome however, she has also identified structural challenges that put the science glass ceiling firmly pro men.
“One of the problematic narratives that has caused this underrepresentation of women the high up you go in science is the imposter syndrome, there are cultural stereotypes that are perpetuated by men.
“One senior scientist shared with us that she used to be asked to serve tea at boardrooms until she suggested that a man serves the tea and the room became uncomfortable, she was saying we need to be uncomfortable to be able to see progress, to solve the issues,” Mthembu recalled.
She said perceptions that women are caregivers unfortunately extended to the professional space.
“That should not apply in the work environment, even at home we need support domestically to be able to do what we do.”
While opportunities are available for men and women, Mthembu believes that men have more access because of their “boys club" privilege.
“We already have a number of people who are in higher positions who are men, it is a challenge because it becomes a men's club where they create opportunities for each other and support systems for each other,men in leadership making way for each other,” she explained.
She has been fortunate with two supervisors who have propelled her academic science journey forward and now she wants to give back by creating awareness around the under representation of women in science.
“The target audience is the scientific community and society at large, because the narratives about women that lead to less representation in many industries are pervasive in society as well.”
The interactive campaign currently running on social media has created discussions between the scientific community and the public about gender equity in science on social media.