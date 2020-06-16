Covid-19 cases climb to 73,533 in SA with 88 more deaths
South Africa recorded 88 more Covid-19 related deaths over the past 24 hours, health minister Zweli Mkhize said in an update minutes before midnight on Monday.
This brings the total mumber of deaths nationally to 1,568 with a mortality rate of 2,1%.
Mkhize said the cumulative number of confirmed cases in the country was 73,533.
Meanwhile at least 620 people within the country's correctional services centres have recovered from Covid-19.
Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said in an update on Monday: "We are encouraged by the fact that we have surpassed the 600 mark and remain committed towards a zero active cases milestone."
The latest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 1,537 made up of 589 officials and 948 inmates.
Eastern Cape facilities had 847 infections and four deaths while the Western Cape had 584 cases and eight deaths, followed by Gauteng with 83 cases and no deaths.