COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Meet the youth against Covid-19 - 'We don't blindly follow'
June 16 2020 - 8:08
The Class of 2020 speaks - Learning and friendship during Covid-19
For Colleen Pailman, this was meant to be her best year yet after scoring a spot on her school’s leadership committee.
Returning to schools over two months after it closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Pailman, 18, who described herself as an affectionate person, said she hasn’t been able to interact with the friends the way she usually would.
June 16 2020 - 8:05
Grade 7 pupils, teachers test positive for Covid-19 in North West
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the North West education system has increased to 12, said the department.
Three are Grade 7 pupils, seven teachers, one principal and one office-based employee.
June 16 2020 - 8:02
Council for Scientific and Industrial Research senior researcher Ridhwaan Suliman, 33, has been tracking Covid-19 because he found that the raw numbers in isolation do not show what is actually happening.
"So I started turning these numbers into graphs to get a better understanding of the national and provincial trends and to also compare with other countries' trajectories to understand how we're coping. I find that a graphic visual tells a better story and since this pandemic affects us all I decided to share my results on Twitter for anyone who is interested."
June 16 2020 - 7:56
Covid-19 cases climb to 73,533 in SA with 88 more deaths
South Africa recorded 88 more Covid-19 related deaths over the past 24 hours, health minister Zweli Mkhize said in an update minutes before midnight on Monday.
This brings the total mumber of deaths nationally to 1,568 with a mortality rate of 2,1%.