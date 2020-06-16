'Highly intoxicated' police impersonator arrested in Durban CBD

A 41-year-old less than sober man wearing cop gear has been arrested while conducting his own “stop-and-search” operation in central Durban.

He will now face charges of possession of stolen property and impersonating a police official. He will be appearing at the Durban magistrate's court.

Police said in a statement the arrest on Sunday came after they were alerted to “a highly intoxicated man in police uniform, conducting stop-and-searches on Victoria Street in the Durban CBD”.

“After questioning him, police discovered that he was not a police officer.

“He was found wearing a police bulletproof jacket and a police cap. He was searched and a fake appointment card as well as a wallet with the SAPS logo were recovered. He was immediately detained at the Durban Central police station.”