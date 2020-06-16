Missing East London mom found dead, taxi driver arrested

An East London taxi driver has been arrested after his ex-girlfriend was stabbed to death.

The body of Lindelwa Peni was found in a bushy area near Chicken Farm, Reeston, East London, after the man was arrested on Monday afternoon.

Peni's sister, Nosiphiwo, said the 43-year-old single mother of two went missing last Wednesday night after leaving her home accompanied by her ex-boyfriend.

According to Nosiphiwo, a frantic search was launched after it became clear that Peni might have been abducted.

“We couldn't call her since she left her phone behind,” Nosiphiwo told DispatchLIVE.