The Class of 2020 speaks - Learning and friendship during Covid-19

“Not being able to touch anyone or give my friends hugs when I first saw them in two months was very difficult. I was excited to finally go back to school but I was also very nervous because I didn’t know what to expect, but now I feel completely safe,” Pailman said.

The Victory House Private School student went back to school on June 2 and has had some time to get used to wearing a mask for house and her new function as a leader. Scenes of fellow students standing in socially distant circles are still some that Pailman has to get used to.

“Wearing the mask the whole day is changing the way we have done things, we have to speak louder, we struggle to breathe. I realised that I was even struggling to walk up the stairs with the mask on and I sometimes struggle to breathe when I’m sitting in class. We sit or stand in spaced out circles, normally we had access to most of the school but now we are restricted to being on the field. Seeing everyone in spaced out circles is weird because normally we’d be closer together,” she said.