Trapped by debt, graduates question effect of #FeesMustFall struggle

As the country celebrates Youth Day, some graduates feel their battle for free education is not won yet.

Smangaliso Mashego is uncertain whether much has been achieved in the struggle for free education post the 1976 uprising and the 2015-2016 Fees Must Fall campaign.

Mashego says he still finds himself entrapped by the same things that the youth of SA have been fighting against.

“It’s hard to say that I will enjoy this Youth Day because there are a lot of things that I don’t think we have achieved as the youth of this country. I am a graduate yet I still have a historic debt that I have accumulated from 2014 up until 2017,” he said.

The 26-year-old was among the thousands of students who marched to the Union Buildings in 2015 to demand free education.

“We wanted educational freedom, we wanted to be able to access education without any barriers of finance, but so far it seems as if these things that we wanted from the beginning haven’t been resolved, because even now I still have debts. My fees still haven’t been paid,” he said.

“I owe the institution a lot of money, it’s a very bad situation. If I don’t have the required documents, I can’t get a job, so I can’t pay them. So this is the situation that we as youth still face post-1976 and post the Fees Must Fall movement,” he said.

Mashego said he has been struggling to get a job since 2017.

Daily, Diana Masingue is confronted with the crushing reality of the outstanding financial debt she owes.

The 26-year-old, who was a NSFAS-funded student from her second year, said being a graduate with outstanding debt was affecting her future as she cannot secure a job.

“When you graduate you think everything is going to be better, but when you know that you are still owing the institution, it shatters your whole world.”

Looking back at the Fees Must Fall protest, Masingue said she was excited when she saw thousands of young people marching for their rights.

“I said that this is the change we need, I said to myself that it was going to yield good results, a lot of people were actually talking about it. But looking now, after the nationwide movement, I am not sure if fees have really fallen. When looking at myself and other students who are in a similar position as me, we are still in debt, we are still in the same situation. We are right where we started, where it was us trying to find ways to pay up for our debts even though we cannot because of our backgrounds,” she said.