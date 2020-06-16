Young people entering job market do not feel heard, says network of young leaders

“We have a greater opportunity than the youth of 1976 — social media has the power to mobilise far greater numbers than what was mobilised back in the day. Our problem is that we are entitled as young people. We are not silenced. We need to start the narrative to create change in the country. We need to acknowledge that we have a greater advantage than in 1976,” said Scott.

Scott, who is on the SRC at her tertiary institution, feels strongly that the youth are not sufficiently using their power on social media.

“Social media could be used to advance our power but it isn’t. Social media is also a place of insult. There is so much potential for the platforms to be used for the greater good, but it does not mean we have any power because we have failed to use it, our power is either limited or coincidental.”

Alfred Claasen said the dreams of the youth are being interrupted by social issues that existed before Covid-19 and will exist after Covid-19.

Claasen said his dreams were about a principled and ethical society in which the youth could thrive.