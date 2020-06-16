Zweli Mkhize urges youth to fight, after over 100 young people die of Covid-19

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has paid tribute to the youth of 1976 who fought against the apartheid system and also urged today’s youth to rise to the occasion and fight against the “unseen enemy” — Covid-19.

He was addressing members of the media on Tuesday as he launched the Multi-sectoral Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Behavioural Change.

“Today, our youth must once again fight for their lives, their livelihoods and their freedom. We too have lost young soldiers in the fight. Since the advent of the pandemic on our shores, we have lost 123 fellow South Africans who were 39 years old or younger, with 29 of those under the age of 30,” he said.

Mkhize said on June 16, 1976, the youth faced the apartheid enemy determined to defeat the system no matter the cost.