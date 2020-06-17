Brakpan man arrested for murder of his mother remanded in custody

The Brakpan man accused of killing his 79-year-old mother and shoving her body into a drum of cement has been remanded in custody after his bail appearance was postponed on Wednesday.

Robert Davie, 50, and his 17-year-old co-accused are expected to reappear for a formal bail application on June 26.

Loraine Davie lived on Taft Avenue for more than 15 years and was described as a good neighbour by those who lived close to her.

Brakpan police spokesperson Capt Pearl van Staad said Robert came to the police station on June 4 to report his mother missing. However, over the weekend neighbours alerted the police of his suspicious behaviour.