South Africa

Brakpan man arrested for murder of his mother remanded in custody

17 June 2020 - 17:44 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Robert Davie in the dock at the Brakpan magistrate's court on Wednesday. He is charged with murdering his 79-year-old mother.
Image: ALON SKUY

The Brakpan man accused of killing his 79-year-old mother and shoving her body into a drum of cement has been remanded in custody after his bail appearance was postponed on Wednesday.

Robert Davie, 50, and his 17-year-old co-accused are expected to reappear for a formal bail application on June 26.

Loraine Davie lived on Taft Avenue for more than 15 years and was described as a good neighbour by those who lived close to her.

Brakpan police spokesperson Capt Pearl van Staad said Robert came to the police station on June 4 to report his mother missing. However, over the weekend neighbours alerted the police of his suspicious behaviour.

