'Brotherhood', twars and shade: 5 times Mbaks and Malema grabbed Mzansi's attention

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is an avid social media user.
Julius Malema let Mzansi in on his fun side on Sunday by poking fun at transport minister Fikile Mbalula, asking if he wanted the PlayStation 5 that scores of men twerked for over the weekend.

This was after a Twitter user challenged men to twerk on her Instagram Live and stand a chance to win the gift.

The PS5 gaming console launched last week and is due for release later in the year, according to TimesLIVE.

Here's the hilarious exchange:

This isn't the first time the two politicians have had a go at each other on social media. From full-on twars to friendly jokes, here are four other times the former ANC Youth League leaders grabbed Mzansi's attention on Twitter:

Malema mocks Mbalula's matching outfits 

Recently, Malema mocked Mbalula's Covid-19 drip outfit that had a matching mask, suit and socks.

Brotherhood

The two attended DJ Black Coffee's 44th birthday earlier this year and served nothing but drip. Malema shared the snap and referred to Mbalula as his brother.

EFF flag twar 

Early last year, Malema slammed Mbalula after he accused sportscaster Robert Marawa of “marketing” his party during the Soweto Derby.

A threat to dig into the archives

Malema also once threatened to release Mbalula's old pictures after the EFF firebrand leader commented on his traditional attire.

