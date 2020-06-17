Centre for Child Law welcomes ConCourt ruling on rights of children

The Centre for Child Law (CCL) has welcomed a Constitutional Court ruling essentially calling for children’s views to be taken into consideration in matters that affect them.

The court made the ruling on Wednesday against an independent school that failed to consider the rights of two children who were formerly enrolled there before making the decision to expel them.

“We are pleased that the Constitutional Court has affirmed that children are individual right bearers and that processes towards decisions that have an impact on them need to include them,” said CCL director Karabo Ozah.

“It is even more important where the decision to be made is not because of any fault of the children. The guarantee of a procedural right for children to be heard is the appropriate way to ensure that the decision made is indeed in the best interests of the child.”