Constitutional Court to decide on independent school's right to expel pupils

The Constitutional Court will on Wednesday hand down judgment in the Pridwin Preparatory School case where the school terminated a contract with parents of two pupils.

The pupils were effectively expelled from the independent Johannesburg school after the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal by their parents to have the cancellation of their contracts with the school set aside.

Equal Education (EE) said the judgment will not only affect elite independent schools, but will also have consequences for the rights of pupils from poor and working-class families who attend low-fee independent schools.

The school cancelled the two contracts between itself and the parents on June 30‚ 2016.

The parents applied to the high court in Johannesburg for the cancellation of the contracts to be set aside.

In December 2016‚ an interim order was granted by the high court to the effect that the children would be entitled to remain in school pending the parents’ challenge‚ including any appeals.