Cyril Ramaphosa announces restaurants, hairdressers to open up as death toll shoots to 1,674

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday announced that with just over 100 days since the first coronavirus infection in SA, 1,674 people have died but added that several business sectors, including restaurants and hairdressers, will be allowed to open up.

He was addressing the nation on developments in SA’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19.

Ramaphosa's address follows a number of meetings of the cabinet, the national coronavirus command council and the presidential co-ordinating council.

He said the disease had caused massive disruption to the lives of people and threatened the livelihoods of millions, but he expressed optimism following what he deemed a “breakthrough” because of the discovery of an existing drug, discovered by the Oxford University in London which could assist in the treatment of the disease.