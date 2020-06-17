EXPLAINED | What is 'advanced level 3' lockdown and what businesses may reopen

According to Ntshavheni, the official decision to move the country to “advanced level 3" will be made on “Wednesday at the latest”, as the government is still waiting on the Health Advisory Council to give its recommendations.

What is advanced level 3?

Ntshavheni told eNCA that this was not a shift to level 2 but rather a few changes to lockdown level 3, and it would be beneficial for small businesses such as hairdressers and restaurants.

“When the president announced the movement to level 3, he also announced what he called the advanced level 3, which will include sit-down restaurants and also the opening up of personal care services,” Ntshavheni said.

She said her department had already completed the development protocols but that there were still some businesses that were seen as a concern, such as tattoo parlours.

What businesses will reopen?

The following businesses may be able to reopen under an advanced level 3 lockdown:

Sit-down restaurants

Informal restaurants serving taxi ranks and office parks

Kasi-style SA street food vendors

Hairdressers

Tattoo studios

Nail parlours

Body massage services

Make-up technicians

' Necessitated by a lack of relief funds'

Ntshavheni told Power 98.7, that the decision to reopen sit-down restaurants was necessitated by a lack of relief funds to support businesses.

“The impact on the economy was severe and we went to cabinet after the survey was done and said we don’t have enough relief measures to support small businesses,” she said

“We are better off supporting businesses as they come back to the economy because now you are dealing with the viability of businesses.”

She said businesses will have to adjust to operating under the “new normal”.

“Our argument is that, when you support businesses that are not operating, you are just throwing money away. When you support businesses that are operating you are making them more viable.

“You are making them adjust to the new normal because we are going to live with Covid-19 forever so sanitising, social distance, handwashing and all those other things that are protective have to become the norm.”