South Africa

IN PICS | Family and friends give heartfelt goodbye at Sibongiseni Gabada's funeral

17 June 2020 - 15:54 By TimesLIVE
Family and friends of Sibongiseni Gabada, a victim of femicide, at her funeral in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Wednesday.
Family and friends of Sibongiseni Gabada, a victim of femicide, at her funeral in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Wednesday.
Image: Esa Alexander

Devastated loved ones gathered on Wednesday to give a heartfelt send-off to 36-year-old Sibongiseni Gabada, who was found murdered and stuffed into a sports bag.

Gabada is the latest victim in the ongoing spate of femicide in SA, including Tshegofatso Pule and Naledi Phangindawo, as well as countless others.

Sibongiseni Gabada is laid to rest in Cape Town, where her loved ones gathered to give her a dignified send-off.
Sibongiseni Gabada is laid to rest in Cape Town, where her loved ones gathered to give her a dignified send-off.
Image: Esa Alexander
Sibongiseni Gabada's grandmother Mavis grieves the loss of her granddaughter, whose body was found stuffed in a bag outside the shack of a person who was close to her on May 29 in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.
Sibongiseni Gabada's grandmother Mavis grieves the loss of her granddaughter, whose body was found stuffed in a bag outside the shack of a person who was close to her on May 29 in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Sithembele Klaas appeared at the Khayelitsha magistrate's court on Monday, charged with Gabada's murder.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Sithembele Klaas appeared at the Khayelitsha magistrate's court on Monday, charged with Gabada's murder.
Image: Esa Alexander

READ MORE:

Murdered Sibongiseni Gabada was key member of the 'Zola 7' team

Musician and actor Zola is devastated by the death of Sibongiseni Gabada whose body was found stuffed into a sports bag
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Body of woman with hands, feet tied found in bag on Golden Highway

The body of a woman was found in a big red bag on the Golden Highway in Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon, police said.
News
2 days ago

Another woman found murdered in Eersterust, police search for boyfriend

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt after a 42-year-old woman was found murdered in Eersterust, east of Pretoria, on Sunday morning.
News
2 days ago

Ramaphosa calls on young men to take a stand against gender-based violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on young people to be at the forefront of the fight against gender-based violence in South Africa.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Former Zuma benefactor named as ‘witch-hunt’ instigator South Africa
  2. Minister says government 'ready' to open salons, but industry in the dark South Africa
  3. Appointment of SABC TV host in 2016 was improper: Mkhwebane South Africa
  4. It kills me to see black educated youth thinking like white people, says Zuma South Africa
  5. 22,000 Edcon employees get retrenchment notices South Africa

Latest Videos

Steroid hailed as 'breakthrough' Covid-19 drug: what you need to know
'We are not animals!': Kanana residents vow to protest as city clamps down on ...
X