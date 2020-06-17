Johannesburg private school called out for racism, says it is 'deeply saddened'

A group of former pupils of a Johannesburg private school, St Martin's, have levelled complaints against the institution, saying it enables racism to thrive among the staff and pupils.

Keamo Mosweu, ex-deputy head boy in 2017, said the school say to be a “black Eton” among private schools for having had alumni such as the late Oliver Tambo and Hugh Masekela. But in its current form, the school is not a true and complete reflection of everything these heroes fought for.

“Sadly and infuriatingly, the issue of systemic racism and other intersectional issues are still rampant within the school’s corridors and is something which I have witnessed and experienced first-hand. You see, having gone to a school where these historical greats walked the same corridors, one would have hoped to learn more about and celebrate more of one’s blackness; one’s African-ness.

“When I called out students I was met with remarks like 'relax bro, it’s just banter!' Added to this, in high school, I became the centre of controversy surrounding the boys' hair code. At this time I had dreadlocks while the white kids had comb-over styles of hair which were longer in length than what was prescribed in the hair code at the time.

“Instead of arguing that their hair code is unfair what resulted was that the very same people as in grade 6 would mock my dreadlocks saying that my head 'looks like worms, which is what you Tswana people eat, right?' — alluding to and making a derogatory joke about the fact the Mopane worms are an indigenous food eaten in my homeland (Botswana),” Mosweu said.

He said the image of the school has always taken priority over disciplining those who were discriminatory. “You wanted us to believe that if we were more silent we would be accepted as examples of ‘good blacks’.”

The school said the complaints were under investigation.

“We have received and taken cognisance of the document received from our past and present students and, as a school, we are deeply saddened. We wish to consider the contents of the document carefully and give it the attention it deserves.

“This is a grave matter that we need to take seriously and deal with sensitively. We do not wish to provide you with a rushed response, but rather carefully deliberate the issue before we formulate a reply to your request for comment,” said Gillian O’Shaughnessy, head of marketing at the school.